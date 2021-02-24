The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
COVID-19

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

Scott Tong and Mitchell Hartman Feb 24, 2021
Share Now on:
Share
Kira-Yan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

Scott Tong and Mitchell Hartman Feb 24, 2021
Kira-Yan/Getty Images

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, Feb. 24, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning).

U.S.‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌deaths‌, 7-day average:‌‌ 2,046 (rising)

U.S.‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌new‌ ‌cases‌, 7-day average: 65,686 (rising)‌ ‌ ‌ ‌‌

Americans receiving first COVID vaccine dose: 65 million (79% of doses shipped)

COVID ‌patients‌ ‌now‌ ‌in‌ ‌hospital:‌‌ 58,633 (falling)

Buffett Indicator suggests stocks “strongly overvalued”

Sources: Current Market Valuation, Visual Capitalist

Homeowners willing to move after vaccine campaign: 14 million

New home sales–January: 923,000 (rising; +4.3% monthly)

“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.

Latest Updates : COVID-19

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

What’s the outlook for vaccine supply?

Chief executives of America’s COVID-19 vaccine makers promised in congressional testimony to deliver the doses promised to the U.S. government by summer. The projections of confidence come after months of supply chain challenges and companies falling short of year-end projections for 2020. What changed? In part, drugmakers that normally compete are now actually helping one another. This has helped solve several supply chain issues, but not all of them.

How has the pandemic changed scientific research?

Over the past year, while some scientists turned their attention to COVID-19 and creating vaccines to fight it, most others had to pause their research — and re-imagine how to do it. Social distancing, limited lab capacity — “It’s less fun, I have to say. Like, for me the big part of the science is discussing the science with other people, getting excited about projects,” said Isabella Rauch, an immunologist at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Funding is also a big question for many.

What happened to all of the hazard pay essential workers were getting at the beginning of the pandemic?

Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work. That quietly went away for most of them last summer. Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect. “The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.”

Read More

Collapse

News and information you need, from a source you trust.

In a world where it’s easier to find disinformation than real information, trustworthy journalism is critical to our democracy and our everyday lives. And you rely on Marketplace to be that objective, credible source, each and every day.

This vital work isn’t possible without you. Marketplace is sustained by our community of Investors—listeners, readers, and donors like you who believe that a free press is essential – and worth supporting.

Stand up for independent news—become a Marketplace Investor today with a donation in any amount.

Also Included in

COVID-19
Tags in this Story
The political and economic costs of reducing carbon emissions
The political and economic costs of reducing carbon emissions
Millennials continue to lag behind in home ownership rates
Millennials continue to lag behind in home ownership rates
Mortgage rates creep up on inflation fears
Mortgage rates creep up on inflation fears
What if jobless benefit boosts didn't need congressional approval?
Kai Explains
What if jobless benefit boosts didn't need congressional approval?