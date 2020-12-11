Today’s Numbers: The COVID Economy
As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, Dec. 10, 2020 (we’ll update every weekday morning).
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday: 3,067 (falling)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases yesterday: 215,669 (rising)
Daily new tests reported, U.S.: 2.13 million (record high)
COVID patients now in hospital: 107,258 (record high)
Hotel occupancy rate, last week: -37.9% below last year
Household debt, third quarter 2020: +5.6% over last year
Consumers who feel comfortable–overall, and by partisan affiliation:
- Going out to eat: 36% (Democrats: 25%, Republicans: 51%)
- Going to a shopping mall: 35% (Democrats: 28%; Republicans: 45%)
- Going on vacation: 30% (Democrats: 20%; Republicans: 42%)
- Going to the movies: 24% (Democrats: 16%; Republicans: 34%)
- Going to the gym: 21% (Democrats: 16%; Republicans: 30%)
U.S. government outlays, fiscal 2021
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
What happens if the federal government does not provide more money to state and local governments in the next round of coronavirus relief?
Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are bound by balanced budget requirements, meaning that when revenues decline, they’re forced to either reduce spending or increase taxes. Without federal assistance, the revenue drop would likely result in more job losses, said Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. State and local governments employ more workers than any other sector, Gordon said.
What will it take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
There’s a saying in public health that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their minds. So what’ll it take? Building trust, said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic for that. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered.
Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines?
Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
Marketplace has you covered.
Get our face mask as a bonus gift today!