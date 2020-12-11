Today’s Numbers: The COVID Economy

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

What happens if the federal government does not provide more money to state and local governments in the next round of coronavirus relief?

Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are bound by balanced budget requirements, meaning that when revenues decline, they’re forced to either reduce spending or increase taxes. Without federal assistance, the revenue drop would likely result in more job losses, said Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. State and local governments employ more workers than any other sector, Gordon said.

What will it take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There’s a saying in public health that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their minds. So what’ll it take? Building trust, said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic for that. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered.

Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines?

Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said.