Today’s Numbers: The COVID Economy
As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, Nov. 17, 2020 (we’ll update every weekday morning).
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported — yesterday: 581 (falling)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases — yesterday: 148,532 (rising)
Daily new tests reported, U.S.: 1.69 million (record high)
COVID patients now in hospital: 73,0147 (record high)
Retail sales–month-to-month change in October: +0.3%
Retail sales–year-to-year change from October 2019: Ecommerce: +29.1%
Retail sales–year-to-year change from October 2019: Bars and restaurants: -14.2%
Industrial production, October: -5.3% below last year
Industrial production since 1967
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next?
In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.”
How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created?
On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.”
What is it like to search for a job right now?
Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings.
