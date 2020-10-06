Today’s Numbers: The COVID Economy
As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, Oct. 6, 2020 (we’ll update every weekday morning).
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported — yesterday: 325 (falling)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases — yesterday: 38,103 (falling)
Daily new tests reported, U.S.: 1.09 million (rising)
COVID-19 patients now in hospital: 30,099 (rising)
Home prices (CoreLogic index), August: +5.9% over last year
U.S. trade deficit (goods and services), August: +5.7% over July
Job openings–August: 6.5 million (down from 6.7 million in July)
Urban job losses in the past year
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Are people still waiting for unemployment payments?
Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it.
Are we going to see another wave of grocery store shortages?
Well, public health officials are warning that we could see a second wave of the virus before the end of the year. And this time retailers want to be prepared if there’s high demand for certain products. But they can’t rely totally on predictive modeling. People’s shopping habits have ebbed and flowed depending on the state of COVID-19 cases or lockdowns. So, grocers are going to have to trust their guts.
What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching?
A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays.
