New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession

With nearly 900,000 people signing up for unemployment benefits after fresh layoffs each week for the last three weeks, who’s buying houses?

Actually, lots of people.

There’s news that new home sales in August hit their highest level since before the Great Recession.

“Low mortgage rates are absolutely a factor,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. Today’s 30-year mortgage rates are hovering below 3% given the low interest rates caused by the pandemic.

Hale spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Branaccio about this, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Danielle Hale: With all the extra time at home, we do see a consistent trend toward people looking for more space. And that is usually easier to find as you get out to the suburbs. You’ll have extra space for maybe an office or a potential extra space for students to learn from home. The suburbs are definitely high up on the list because of that affordability factor.

David Brancaccio: You know, it’s just bizarre, though, right? We’re in a pandemic. I guess this fits into the picture of not a V- or U-shaped economic recovery. But what some are calling, I don’t know, a K-shaped recovery — one leg down for people who were laid off and this other leg up for people who kept their jobs who are profiting from assets like the stock market, and being able to get into a house.

Hale: Yeah, I think that’s a good observation. I think it’s worth pointing out, too, that new home sales broke the 1 million mark for the first time in 14 years. But this was also one-month activity. So some of what we’re seeing is make-up for a spring in which not very many home sales happened because people were stuck at home and not getting out and doing the things that normally happen in a really active, normal housing market in the spring.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What does the unemployment picture look like? It depends on where you live. The national unemployment rate has fallen from nearly 15% in April down to 8.4% percent last month. That number, however, masks some big differences in how states are recovering from the huge job losses resulting from the pandemic. Nevada, Hawaii, California and New York have unemployment rates ranging from 11% to more than 13%. Unemployment rates in Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota and Vermont have now fallen below 5%. Will it work to fine people who refuse to wear a mask? Travelers in the New York City transit system are subject to $50 fines for not wearing masks. It’s one of many jurisdictions imposing financial penalties: It’s $220 in Singapore, $130 in the United Kingdom and a whopping $400 in Glendale, California. And losses loom larger than gains, behavioral scientists say. So that principle suggests that for policymakers trying to nudge people’s public behavior, it may be better to take away than to give. How are restaurants recovering? Nearly 100,000 restaurants are closed either permanently or for the long term — nearly 1 in 6, according to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association. Almost 4.5 million jobs still haven’t come back. Some restaurants have been able to get by on innovation, focusing on delivery, selling meal or cocktail kits, dining outside — though that option that will disappear in northern states as temperatures fall. But however you slice it, one analyst said, the United States will end the year with fewer restaurants than it began with. And it’s the larger chains that are more likely to survive. Read More Collapse