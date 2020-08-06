Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Trump administration moves past TikTok to take action on more Chinese tech companies

Sabri Ben-Achour, Scott Tong, and Alex Schroeder Aug 6, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has laid out an expansive plan to keep out entire categories of Chinese tech: apps, data storage, internet and phone services. Pictured: Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Aug. 5, 2020. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Trump administration moves past TikTok to take action on more Chinese tech companies

Sabri Ben-Achour, Scott Tong, and Alex Schroeder Aug 6, 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has laid out an expansive plan to keep out entire categories of Chinese tech: apps, data storage, internet and phone services. Pictured: Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Aug. 5, 2020. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Trump administration is taking more steps to try to build a technology wall against Chinese companies. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has laid out an expansive plan to keep out entire categories of Chinese tech: apps, data storage, internet and phone services.

Marketplace’s Scott Tong has more on this. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with host Sabri Ben-Achour.

Sabri Ben-Achour: It sounds like we’re moving way past just TikTok here?

Scott Tong: That is so last week, Sabri. The rationale is that the U.S. needs “clean networks” to guard Americans’ data and the secrets of U.S. companies. So what’s the plan? To remove “untrusted” Chinese apps from Apple and Google app stores, including TikTok and WeChat, the dominant communications app in China, to stop American apps from installing on Chinese-brand phones, to limit Chinese cloud-service companies from accessing data here and to protect data on undersea cables from China.

Ben-Achour: OK, this is a long list, do we have any details on how the government will pull this off?

Tong: No, we don’t really have any details on that or if these bans are binding on American tech companies. We’re talking Apple, Google, every American app, our phones and internet companies.

Ben-Achour: And just briefly, what’s the evidence these Chinese tech firms are harmful?

Tong: We’re still waiting for that in many cases. With Huawei, the government has yet to produce a smoking gun. Same with TikTok. Surely there’s evidence of hacking into networks — all countries including China, including the U.S., do that. As far as Beijing goes, it calls this U.S. technology protectionism.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
California court to rule on gig worker classification
COVID-19
California court to rule on gig worker classification
What’s CFIUS and what does it have to do with TikTok?
What’s CFIUS and what does it have to do with TikTok?
Accounting in the COVID era is more subjective than ever
COVID-19
Accounting in the COVID era is more subjective than ever
The $600-a-week unemployment aid expired, but millions are still being laid off
Unemployment 2020
The $600-a-week unemployment aid expired, but millions are still being laid off