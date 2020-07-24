Republicans weigh options for pandemic unemployment wage replacement

Republicans are still trying to come up with a plan to replace the pandemic unemployment benefits, which millions of Americans have been receiving. That $600 dollar a week benefit expires at the end of this month.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said early Thursday that Republicans were talking about capping wage replacement at 70% of a worker’s prior pay. It’s not clear this will be the exact plan Republicans settle on, but what might it mean?

One of the arguments the Republicans have made is that $600 dollars a week is more than some people were earning, so they don’t have an incentive to go back to work.

For someone who used to earn minimum wage, 70% of their prior salary could be just a couple hundred dollars a week.

And, in the end, it’s too complicated for each state to figure out what 70% of everyone’s past wages would be, said economist Gary Burtless from the Brookings Institution.

“It is crazy to have waited this long,” Burtless said. “They should be planning on having something like six to eight weeks, at least, before states are going to be able to implement that in a uniform way.”

Instead, some expect Republicans to end up proposing a flat rate.

“I think the way they’re probably going to do this is just give everyone roughly $200 per week, flat, regardless of who they are,” said Ernie Tedeschi, an economist with Evercore.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the current benefits expiring.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse