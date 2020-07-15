A busy year for tax accountants, even with a July 15 filing deadline

Wednesday is the deadline for individuals and corporations to file their taxes. The IRS extended the deadline because of COVID-19. But those extra three months have kept accountants and financial planners pretty busy.

The extended tax deadline came as a big relief for accountant Lorilyn Wilson.

She said it gave her more bandwidth to concentrate on other issues, like helping clients apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“Being able to tell our business clients, who we also do their taxes for, ‘Hey, look, we’re just going to focus on this PPP stuff, and we’ll worry about your tax stuff in a couple months,'” Wilson said.

And many people have been more concerned with their health or their jobs instead of all the tax paperwork they have to sort out.

“We’ve had to do more handholding, rightfully so, and really help them focus and walk them through what’s needed to be done for the tax return,” said Phil McCollum, tax partner at the accounting firm Henry+Horne.

The tax season is far from over, too. Accountant Brian Streig said he’s spent the last two weeks preparing extensions, which are due on Oct. 15.

“That’s starting to feel a little ominous,” Streig said.

In that time, Streig and other accountants say they’ll have a lot more on their plates — such as helping clients apply for PPP loan forgiveness.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse