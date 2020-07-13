China hits back with sanctions against U.S. lawmakers
Tensions between China and the U.S. were already rising over the coronavirus and China’s crackdown on Hong Kong. Now add to that list tit-for-tat sanctions on major government officials.
China just announced sanctions on sitting U.S. senators and a congressman.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo has more. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.
David Brancaccio: Who is China punishing?
Nova Safo: Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Republicans representing Florida and Texas, respectively, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., as well as Sam Brownback, who’s serving as U.S. ambassador for religious freedom.
China did not specify what the sanctions mean, but a ban on travel to China is one likely result.
China late last week had promised to retaliate after the U.S. announced sanctions on senior Chinese officials, including a member of its central governing committee, the Politburo. That’s a very high-ranking official.
The American sanctions mean the targeted Chinese can’t travel to the U.S. American firms can’t do business with them and any of their U.S.-based assets are frozen.
Brancaccio: Those sanctions are focused on which issue?
Safo: This has to do with the treatment of the Uighur Muslims in northwestern China. Human rights groups and the United Nations say at least a million people are being held in detention camps. According to The Associated Press, other measures include forced sterilization and abortion.
In a statement, Cruz said: “These are egregious human rights atrocities that cannot be tolerated. Unfortunately for [Chinese Communist Party] leaders, I don’t have plans to travel to the authoritarian regime that covered up the coronavirus pandemic and endangered millions of lives worldwide.”
Rubio co-sponsored legislation that’s now signed into law to sanction China over these alleged human rights violations.
