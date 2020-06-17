More than 40 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits during this pandemic. Many businesses have shut down and laid off staff. But some economists say there’s a better way. It’s called work sharing. Only about half of states have work-sharing programs. The programs keep workers in their jobs, lets employers cut their hours and uses unemployment benefits to fill in their lost wages.

Frank Mullens is a big believer in work sharing.

“I have faith in the program, because I’ve seen it work,” he said.

He’s the chief financial officer for Los Angeles-based Marketing Innovations International. The company customizes promotional products for its clients — things like special key chains for graduation parties. Back during the Great Recession, Mullens helped enroll the company in California’s work-sharing program. And it saved jobs.

“We had four employees on that program, and all were very happy with the ability to keep their job, keep their benefits and try to get as close to full pay as possible,” Mullens said.

Now that business is down again, Mullens has gotten the company back on a work-sharing plan. California approved the company to keep 10 employees on the payroll with reduced hours. It’s a good outcome, Mullens said, but it wasn’t easy getting there.

“That the program requires a mailed-in application was the first frustration,” he said.

California recently started taking online applications, but early on, it still required employers to apply by U.S. mail.

UCLA economist Till von Wachter said updates to state unemployment systems could get more employers on board with work sharing. He said by cutting hours instead of cutting jobs, companies can avoid painful layoffs and save on rehiring and retraining.

“There’s an ongoing relationship between workers and firms that would allow us to hit the ground running once the pandemic is over,” he said

But work sharing isn’t used very much. More than 200,000 workers in the United States are now getting benefits through work sharing. That is a notable jump from pre-pandemic levels. But it’s still just a tiny fraction of the tens of millions of workers who’ve applied for unemployment since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse