Today’s Numbers: The COVID Economy
As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, June 16, 2020 (we’ll update every weekday morning).
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday: 375 (rising)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases — yesterday: 18,531 (falling)
Daily new tests reported, U.S.: 449,488 (falling)
“Will I still get 600 from unemployment when I go back to work” searches: +250% past day
Retail sales — monthly increase from April to May 2020: +17.7%
Retail sales — annual decline from May 2019 to May 2020: -6.1%
Retail sales by category — monthly change from April to May 2020:
U.S. employment (non-farm payroll employment), January 1980-May 2020
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?
It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January.
Why won’t the Treasury reveal which businesses got PPP loans?
Who got the more than $500 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans that the CARES Act gave to businesses to ease the pain of the pandemic? We may never know. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow say the information should not be released. We do know where some of the money went — to big names like Shake Shack and Potbelly, which pledged to return the loans. But we only know that because they’re publicly traded companies.
As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants?
States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet.
