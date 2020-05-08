Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
Colleges grapple with student food insecurity during COVID-19
Colleges grapple with student food insecurity during COVID-19
Furloughs and layoffs because of COVID-19 are driving the need at food banks everywhere, even at colleges and universities, where many students work in the service industry. Now schools are worried about the end of classes and getting food to students through the summer. They’re also making arrangements to provide assistance for at least the next year.
