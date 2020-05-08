COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

COVID-19

Colleges grapple with student food insecurity during COVID-19

Peggy Lowe May 8, 2020
Anthony Maly, senior program manager in the University of Missouri-Kansas City Office of Student Involvement, unloads canned goods at the school’s food pantry. Peggy Lowe/KCUC 89.3
Peggy Lowe May 8, 2020
Furloughs and layoffs because of COVID-19 are driving the need at food banks everywhere, even at colleges and universities, where many students work in the service industry. Now schools are worried about the end of classes and getting food to students through the summer. They’re also making arrangements to provide assistance for at least the next year.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

Which states are reopening?

Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.

Is takeout food safe during COVID-19?

The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here.

Is it worth applying for a job right now?

It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.

You can find answers to more questions here.

