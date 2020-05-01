Today’s numbers on COVID-19

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

What’s going on with oil prices?

In April the price of U.S. crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time ever. Essentially, that means producers are paying buyers to take supplies off their hands. But it’s hard for consumers to benefit from any price drop when lockdowns are in place and there is nowhere to go.

Is takeout food safe during COVID-19?

The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here.

Is it worth applying for a job right now?

It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.

