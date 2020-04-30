Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks decline after the release of the latest unemployment claims numbers

This post was updated April 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes declined on Thursday following the release of data showing that 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week. In total, about 30 million Americans have filed claims since the COVID-19 crisis began. However, for the month of April, the S&P 500 ended 12.7% higher — its biggest gain since 1987.

Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by more than 288 points, the S&P 500 by more than 27 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 25 points.

The market has been seesawing this week amid the release of earnings reports, consumer confidence numbers, news from the Federal Reserve and developments surrounding a drug that could treat COVID-19.

Stocks rose yesterday after a study on an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences showed that it reduced the time it takes patients to recover by 31%. The Federal Reserve also announced that it plans to keep its interest rate target between 0% and 0.25%, a range the central bank set last month. “We can do what we can do, and we will do it to the absolute limit of those powers,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

There are now more than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 217,700 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 1 million, while the death toll has risen to more than 62,700.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

