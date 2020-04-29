Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rise following study on promising COVID-19 drug

This post was updated April 29 at 8:58 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes rose amid promising results for a COVID-19 treatment and reassurance from the Federal Reserve that it would use all its tools to help the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by more than 532 points, the S&P 500 by more than 76 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 306 points.

A study on an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences showed that it reduced the time it takes patients to recover by 31%. The Federal Reserve also announced today that it plans to keep its interest rate target between 0% and 0.25%, a range the central bank set last month. “We can do what we can do, and we will do it to the absolute limit of those powers,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

Stocks rose despite news that the country’s gross domestic product dived 4.8% in the first quarter — its biggest drop since the Great Recession. On Tuesday, new data on U.S. consumer confidence revealed that it plunged in April to a reading of 86.9, the lowest level in nearly six years. Meanwhile, Google’s parent, Alphabet, saw its shares drop more than 3% at the end of the day Tuesday, while Microsoft’s stock slid more than 4% and Facebook fell more than 4%.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now more than 3 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and more than 208,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 1 million, while the death toll has risen to more than 60,400.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

