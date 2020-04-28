Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks decline following lower consumer confidence data

This post was updated April 28 at 9:21 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes slightly declined as consumer confidence levels dropped and investors braced for the release of major tech earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by more than 32 points, the S&P 500 by more than 15 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 122 points.

U.S. consumer confidence plunged in April to a reading of 86.9, the lowest level in nearly six years. Meanwhile, Google’s parent, Alphabet, saw its shares drop more than 3% at the end of the day, Microsoft’s stock slid more than 4% and Facebook’s stock fell more than 4%.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and more than 202,700 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 1 million, while the death toll has risen to more than 52,100.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with oil prices? In April the price of U.S. crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time ever. Essentially, that means producers are paying buyers to take supplies off their hands. But it’s hard for consumers to benefit from any price drop when lockdowns are in place and there is nowhere to go. Is takeout food safe during COVID-19? The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here. Is it worth applying for a job right now? It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse