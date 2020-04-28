Today’s numbers on COVID-19
As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 28, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).
Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday: 1,163 (falling)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases reported yesterday: 22,078 (falling)
Estimate of U.S. workers who have lost their employer-provided health insurance since mid-March: 9.2 million
Median cost of inpatient respiratory treatment with a ventilator, 96 hours or more: $88,114
Cost of a Covid-19 test (paid by Medicare, Medicaid or an insurer under the CARES Act): $36-$51
U.S. exports of goods, March 2020: -6.7% (from February)
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
What’s going on with oil prices?
In April the price of U.S. crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time ever. Essentially, that means producers are paying buyers to take supplies off their hands. But it’s hard for consumers to benefit from any price drop when lockdowns are in place and there is nowhere to go.
Is takeout food safe during COVID-19?
The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
