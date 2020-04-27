Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rise as states plan to reopen

This post was updated April 27 at 8:04 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes rose at the beginning of the week with states allowing businesses to reopen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by more than 358 points, the S&P 500 by more than 41 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 95 points.

Georgia began allowing some businesses, like hair salons and gyms, to reopen on Friday, while New York has released a plan that would allow its upstate region to reopen first, possibly after May 15 (New York City will be on a slower timeline).

Despite market gains, the Labor Department’s weekly data on unemployment claims showed that more than 26 million Americans have filed for benefits in the past five weeks. Anat Admati, a finance professor at Stanford University, told Marketplace the stock market is performing well now because it doesn’t represent the entire economy. Admati said investors are likely focusing more on bailouts for big corporations than struggling small businesses and workers.

There are now more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 198,800 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 985,600, while the death toll has risen to more than 50,600.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

