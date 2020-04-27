Today’s numbers on COVID-19
As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 27, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).
Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday: 1,242 (falling)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases reported yesterday: 26,814 (falling)
States that have no statewide stay-a-home order: 6 (Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah)
States that have recently begun to lift some pandemic restrictions: 4 (Alaska, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina)
Oil and gas rigs operating in the U.S.: -53% since last year
First-time jobless claims, biggest increase during pandemic:
- Florida +9,869% (+1.1 million claims)
- Louisiana +5,359% (+444,000 claims)
- Georgia +4,459% (+1.1 million claims)
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
