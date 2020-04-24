Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rise at the end of the week
This post was updated April 24 at 7:45 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here next week for more market updates.
After starting the week in decline, the major stock indexes rose at the end of Friday following an increase in crude oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by more than 260 points, the S&P 500 by almost 39 points and the Nasdaq composite index by almost 140 points.
A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil hit $16.94 a barrel, after dropping into negative territory for the first time ever earlier in the week. On Monday, it dropped to negative $37.63 for May delivery. When that happens, traders have to pay someone to take their oil.
Stocks began to rebound after solid earnings reports, congressional approval of almost $500 billion in COVID-19 relief and rising oil prices. Despite market gains, the Labor Department’s weekly data on unemployment claims showed that more than 26 million Americans have filed for benefits in the past five weeks.
The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and more than 182,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 891,900, while the death toll has risen to more than 45,700.
Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.