Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rise at the end of the week

This post was updated April 24 at 7:45 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here next week for more market updates.

After starting the week in decline, the major stock indexes rose at the end of Friday following an increase in crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by more than 260 points, the S&P 500 by almost 39 points and the Nasdaq composite index by almost 140 points.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil hit $16.94 a barrel, after dropping into negative territory for the first time ever earlier in the week. On Monday, it dropped to negative $37.63 for May delivery. When that happens, traders have to pay someone to take their oil.

Stocks began to rebound after solid earnings reports, congressional approval of almost $500 billion in COVID-19 relief and rising oil prices. Despite market gains, the Labor Department’s weekly data on unemployment claims showed that more than 26 million Americans have filed for benefits in the past five weeks.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and more than 182,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 891,900, while the death toll has risen to more than 45,700.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

