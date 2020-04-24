Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 24, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday: 1,911 (falling)

U.S. COVID-19 new cases reported yesterday: 32,170 (rising)

Decline in U.S. consumer sentiment, February to April: 29%

Decline in consumer sentiment in othe r major economies since Feb. 1: Japan 31%; Germany 26%; U.K. 25%, France 19%

Consumers who think business conditions will be better in one year: 18%

Consumers who think this is a good time to make a major household purchase: 17%

Average price gasoline, U.S.: $1.76

Mortgage rates, past year. Source Freddie Mac

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

