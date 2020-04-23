Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks barely budge

This post was updated April 23 at 8:59 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

After a midweek rebound, the major stock indexes moved slightly at the end of Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by more than 39 points, the S&P 500 declined by more than 1 point and the Nasdaq composite index declined by less than 1 point. While the Dow was more than 300 points higher at one point during the day, it slid after Gilead Sciences said its experimental coronavirus treatment disappointed in a recent trial.

Earlier in the week, stocks declined after the price of oil dropped to negative $37.63 for May delivery. When that happens, traders have to pay someone to take their oil. They began to rebound after solid earnings reports, Senate approval of $500 billion in COVID-19 relief and rising oil prices.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now almost 2.5 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and more than 175,800 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and its territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 861,300, while the death toll has risen to more than 44,100.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

