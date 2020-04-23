Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 23, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 27,219

U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday: 2,108 (falling)

People filing jobless claims for the 1st time, last week: 4.4 million

Total first-time jobless claims since March 14: 26.4 million

Highest first-time jobless claims, Great Recession: 680,000

Americans who have lost jobs since pandemic began: 1 in 6

Average price gasoline, U.S.: $1.77

Eurozone business activity (Flash PMI index): 13.5 (worst since 1998)

First-time jobless claims since a year ago.

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

Related Stories