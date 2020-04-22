Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rebound

This post was updated April 22 at 9:20 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

After starting off the week in decline, the major stock indexes have started to rise following solid earnings reports, the Senate passage of a $500 billion COVID-19 relief deal and a rebound in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by more than 456 points, the S&P 500 by more than 62 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 232 points.

The price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil (the standard oil produced in the United States) for June delivery rose to $13.78. On Monday, the price had dropped to negative $37.63 for May delivery. When that happens, traders have to pay someone to take their oil.

Meanwhile, Snap’s earnings report revealed it raked in $462 million in revenue, beating expectations of $430 million, and Chipotle’s revenue rose by 7.8% from the same quarter a year ago to $1.4 billion.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now almost 2.5 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and more than 169,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 832,300, while the death toll has risen to more than 42,300.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

