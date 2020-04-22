Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 22, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 27,193

New daily cases, 7 days prior, U.S.: 25,699

Daily tests done yesterday, U.S.: 151,627

Daily tests done a week prior, U.S.: 146,614

Gasoline, average price per gallon, U.S.: $1.78

Households in which someone has lost a job or had their hours cut: Hispanic 61%; black 44%; white 38%

First-time jobless claims since March 15, largest increase: Georgia: +5,831%; Mississippi: +5,479%; Colorado: +5,418%

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

