Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 21, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 23,321

New daily cases, 7 days ago, U.S.: 24,948

Total tests done, U.S.: 4.0 million (1.2% of population)

New daily cases April 19, New York state: 4,726

New cases reported April 12, New York state: 6,337

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

