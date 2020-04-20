Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks decline after historic oil plunge

This post was updated April 20 at 6:37 p.m. Eastern time. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock fell today after the price of crude oil plunged into negative territory for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by more than 529 points, the S&P 500 by more than 51 points (or almost 2%) and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 89 points.

On Monday, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil (the standard oil produced in the U.S.) dropped to negative $37.63, meaning traders would have to pay someone to take their oil.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and prompted tens of millions of layoffs across the country. There are now more than 2.3 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 157,900 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 770,100, while the death toll has risen to more than 37,100.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year.

