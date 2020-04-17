Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rise at end of week

This post was updated April 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Check back next week for more market updates.

At the end of a volatile week, the major stock indexes rose following news of a promising COVID-19 drug from Gilead Sciences and discussions at the state and federal levels to reopen the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 704 points, the S&P 500 more than 75 points (or nearly 2.7%) and the Nasdaq composite index more than 117 points.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump released guidelines to reopen the economy — despite the possibility of a second wave of the virus. Several state governors have also announced dates for easing restrictions.

These gains come even amid the release of grim economic data. More than 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, while the Commerce Department announced that retail and food services sales for March fell 8.7% — the biggest decline on record.

Earnings season also kicked off this week, with several major banks releasing first-quarter reports. Bank of America’s profits dropped by 45% and Citigroup’s by 46%. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo reported earnings of 1 cent per share, falling short of the 33 cents analysts had expected. JPMorgan Chase reported earnings per share of 78 cents compared to the $1.84 analysts had expected.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. There are now more than 2 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 139,500 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 681,700, while the death toll has risen to more than 31,600.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

