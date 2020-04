Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 17, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 30,604

New daily cases, 7 days ago, U.S.: 34,799

Total tests done, U.S.: 3.4 million (first time over 1% of population)

New daily cases April 15, New York state: 8,505

New cases reported April 8, New York state: 10,621

Days it is taking for deaths to double, U.S.: 8

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 2.17 million

Gallon of gas, U.S. average: $1.80

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

