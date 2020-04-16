Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks make slight gains

This post was updated April 16 at 9:34 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

In another volatile week, the major stock indexes rose slightly at the end of Thursday following President Donald Trump’s release of guidelines to reopen the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 33 points, the S&P 500 more than 16 points and the Nasdaq composite index more than 139 points.

Stocks rose despite another grim report from the Labor Department showing that 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week. Other economic indicators released this week include a Commerce Department report that retail and food services sales for March fell 8.7%, the biggest decline on record.

Meanwhile, banks have been releasing earnings, with Bank of America’s profits dropping by 45% and Citigroup’s by 46%. Wells Fargo reported earnings of 1 cent per share, falling short of the 33 cents analysts had expected. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase reported earnings per share of 78 cents compared to the $1.84 analysts had expected.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. There are now nearly 2 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 131,000 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 666,700, while the death toll has risen to more than 30,600.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

