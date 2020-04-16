Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 16, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 30,183

New daily cases, 7 days ago, U.S.: 30,570

Total tests done, U.S.: 3.24 million (almost 1% of population)

New daily cases April 14, New York state: 11,571

New cases reported April 7, New York state: 10,453

Days it took for deaths to double, U.S.: 7

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 2,081,969

Gallon of gas, U.S. average: $1.81

The chart stops at day 45, but more than 60 days have passed since China reported their 10th death. China reports a bit over 3,200 deaths to date. The 10th death in all countries is aligned and therefore approximated. The source didn’t report values for China before March 22, so the numbers of days passed before that are estimated.

Chart: Lisa Charlotte Rost, Datawrapper. Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

