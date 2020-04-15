Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks decline after record-low retail numbers

This post was updated April 15 at 8:59 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes declined amid the release of bank earnings reports and a record drop in retail sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by more than 445 points, the S&P 500 by more than 62 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 122 points.

The Commerce Department said that retail and food services sales for March decreased 8.7%, the biggest decline on record. Meanwhile, Bank of America’s profits dropped by 45% and Citigroup’s by 46%.

They follow yesterday’s bank reports from the likes of Wells Fargo, which reported earnings per share of 1 cent, falling short of the 33 cents analysts had expected. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase reported earnings per share of 78 cents compared to the $1.84 analysts had expected.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. There are now more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 123,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 633,200, while the death toll has risen to more than 28,200.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

