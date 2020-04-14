Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 14, 2020 (we’ll update every morning).

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 24,948

New daily cases, 7 days ago, U.S.: 29,023

Total tests done, U.S.: 2.93 million (<1% of population)

New cases reported April 12, New York state: 6,337

New cases reported April 4, New York state: 8,237

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 1,934,583

Gallon of gas, U.S. average: $1.83

Data source: Covid Tracking Project

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

