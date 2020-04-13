Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks decline ahead of earnings season

This post was updated April 13 at 8:42 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

With earnings season ready to begin tomorrow, the major stock indexes declined as they braced themselves for the news.

At the end of trading Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 323 points, the S&P 500 more than 28 points and the Nasdaq composite index more than 38 points.

At the end of last week, stocks rose after the Federal Reserve announced it will provide an additional $2.3 trillion in loans to support households, businesses and local governments.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed’s role is to “provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity.”

Stocks also surged following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ announcement that he would drop out of the presidential race, which left former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee. More than two-thirds of investors viewed Biden as the most stock-market friendly Democratic candidate, according to a 2019 RBC survey of U.S. equity investors.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. There are now more than 1.7 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 111,800 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 579,000, while the death toll has risen to more than 23,400.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

