Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 9 a.m. Eastern Time, April 8, 2020 (we’ll update every morning)

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases yesterday, U.S.: 31,263

New daily cases, 7 days ago, US: 24,240

New cases reported yesterday, New York state: 8,174

Days it took for confirmed deaths to double, U.S.: 5

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 1,446,557

Total recovered cases, worldwide: 307,982

Gallon of gas, U.S. average: $1.89

Data source: COVID Tracking Project

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

