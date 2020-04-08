COVID-19 forces auto industry to adapt

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Fueled by a booming economy, the auto industry had been on track sell 16.5 million new cars this year, according to Cox Automotive. But they’ve fallen sharply because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dealerships are trying some different to lure customers with online sales, at-home deliveries, even “no-contact” test drives.
