Commercial fishers struggle to find customers amid COVID-19 closures

With many restaurants closed and seafood importers like China shutting off demand, the commercial fishing industry in the United States has had to find new ways to get its product to customers. Fish markets in California have been deemed “essential” and are allowed to remain open. One in San Diego Bay has become the fishing fleet’s main way to find customers there.
At a recent market, police were on hand to make sure that customers stood at least 6 feet apart. Vendors sold out within a few hours.
