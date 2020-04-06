Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks soar as cases slow

This post was updated April 6 at 5:35 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes closed higher on Monday following reports that the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. slowed for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 1,627 points, the S&P 500 by more than 175 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 540 points — more than 7% for each index.

Investors were encouraged by reports that new daily cases of COVID-19 slowed over the weekend. On Saturday, there were 33,767 new cases in the U.S., while there were 26,553 Sunday.

Last week, stocks had capped off a quarter of major losses unrivaled since 2008. The S&P 500 closed down 20% for the quarter, its biggest decline since 2008, while the Dow closed down more than 23% for the quarter, its worst since 1987 — the year of the Black Monday stock market crash.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could range from 100,000 to 240,000 — if social distancing is maintained.

There are now more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 67,840 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 357,000, while the death toll has risen to at least 10,500.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news based on their closing values and a look at the past two weeks:

