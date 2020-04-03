Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks end the week in decline

This post was updated on April 3 at 8:14 p.m. Eastern time. Check back next week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes closed lower on Friday following a weak jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by more than 360 points, the S&P 500 by more than 38 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 114 points.



The March jobs report showed that the United States lost 701,000 jobs, breaking nearly a decadelong streak of job gains.

Earlier this week, stocks had capped off a quarter of major losses unrivaled since 2008. The S&P 500 closed down 20% for the quarter, its biggest decline since 2008, while the Dow closed down more than 23% for the quarter, its worst since 1987 — the year of the Black Monday stock market crash. The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could range from 100,000 to 240,000 — if social distancing is maintained. There are now more than 976,200 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 50,400 have died from COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 272,500, while the death toll has risen to at least 7,000. Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news based on their closing values:

Related Stories