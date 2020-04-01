Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks continue decline

This post was updated on April 1 at 9:24 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes tumbled as they started off the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 973 points, while the S&P 500 dropped by more than 114 points and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 339 points.

On Tuesday, stocks capped off a quarter of major losses unrivaled since 2008. The S&P 500 closed down 20% for the quarter, its biggest decline since 2008, while the Dow closed down more than 23% for the quarter, its worst since 1987 — the year of the Black Monday stock market crash.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could range from 100,000 to 240,000 — if social distancing is maintained.

A record 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims during the week ending March 21, a jump of nearly 3 million from the number of claims filed the previous week.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law a $2 trillion economic stimulus package that would provide loans and grants for businesses, along with direct checks for Americans.

There are now more than 827,400 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 40,000 have died from COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 209,000, while the death toll has risen to more than 4,700.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news, based on their closing values, and a look at the past two weeks:

Friday, March 27th: Stocks tumble, but end higher than the previous Friday as President Trump signs the $2 trillion economic stimulus package into law. The Dow plummets by more than 915 points since yesterday, but has increased by more than 2,460 points since last Friday, rising from 19,173 to 21,636.

Thursday, March 26th: The major stock indexes continue their rebound as the Senate unanimously approves the $2 trillion economic stimulus packages. The Dow increases by more than 1,351 points, the S&P 500 by more than 154 points (or 6%), and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 413 points.

Wednesday, March 25th: The Dow and S&P 500 rise as they continue awaiting an agreement on a stimulus package. The Dow increases by more than 495 points and the S&P 500 by 28 points. However, the Nasdaq drops by more than 33 points.

Tuesday, March 24th: The major market indexes rebound as investors anticipate imminent agreement on a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package. The Dow rises more than 2,112 points, the S&P 500 by more than 209 points, and the Nasdaq composite index by more than 557 points.

Monday, March 23rd: The Senate’s failure to agree to a financial package shakes financial markets. At one point, the Dow declines more than 800 points, before ultimately closing more than 580 points lower since Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 drops more than 67 points, or nearly 3%, and the Nasdaq composite index declines slightly, by almost 19 points.

Friday, March 20th: After a volatile week, the Dow ends up below 20,000, plummeting more than 900 points since Thursday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 loses more than 104 points (or more than 4%) and the Nasdaq composite index drops more than 271 points (nearly 3.8%).

Thursday, March 19th: The Dow rises slightly above the 20,000 threshold, which it had fallen below on Wednesday. The S&P 500 inches up more than 11 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index increases more than 160 points.

The Labor Department releases a report revealing how many unemployment claims, spurred by the COVID-19 crisis, were filed for the week of March 14. There were 281,000 new claims, the highest level for initial claims since Sept. 2, 2017.

Wednesday, March 18th: The Dow falls below 20,000, erasing nearly all of the gains made during the Trump presidency.

In total, it loses more than 1,338 points, while the S&P 500 drops more than 131 points (or more than 5%), and the Nasdaq Composite Index declines nearly 345 points. At one point, the S&P 500 drops more than 7%, which triggers circuit breakers that temporarily halt trading for the fourth time in 10 days.

The New York Stock Exchange announces it will temporarily close its trading floors and move to electronic trading. It states that the decision “represents a precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of employees and the floor community in response to COVID-19.”

Tuesday, March 17th: After its biggest point drop in history Monday, the Dow closes 1,000 points higher. The S&P 500 rises more than 143 points (or 6%), and the Nasdaq composite index increases by more than 430 points.

The rebound comes after the Trump administration proposes a $1 trillion package of measures designed to assist American workers and companies. Under the plan, Americans will get a 90-day tax deadline extension and receive a direct check from the government.

Monday, March 16th: The Dow plummets about 3,000 points by closing — its largest point drop in history — while the S&P 500 declines 8%, triggering circuit breakers that temporarily halt trading.

President Trump holds a press conference on Monday, acknowledging the U.S. “may be” headed toward a recession. The Fed had slashed its benchmark interest rate to zero on Sunday, a move it hasn’t made since the 2008 financial crisis, in response to the coronavirus. It also announces it will buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds.

