Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10 a.m. EST March 30, 2020 (we’ll update every morning)

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New daily cases reported yesterday, U.S.: 20,827

New U.S. daily cases reported, last Sunday: 8,682

New cases reported yesterday, New York state: 7,195

Days it took for confirmed deaths to double, U.S.: 4

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 740,157

Total recovered cases, worldwide: 156,652

Gallon of gas, U.S. average: $1.97

Gallon of gas, Seminole, Oklahoma average: $1.19

Data source: COVID Tracking Project

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

