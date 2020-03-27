Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10 a.m. EST March 27, 2020 (we’ll update every morning)

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New cases reported yesterday, U.S.: 16,807

New cases reported, day before yesterday: 11,974

New cases reported yesterday, New York state: 6,447

Days it took for confirmed deaths to double, U.S.: 3

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 551,337

Total recovered cases, worldwide: 127,564

Gallon of gas, U.S. average: $2.01

Gallon of gas, Henderson KY, average: 1.16

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

