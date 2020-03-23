Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10 a.m. Eastern time March 23, 2020 (we’ll update every morning)

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New cases reported yesterday, U.S.: 8,685

New cases reported yesterday, New York state: 4,812

Total people tested, U.S.: 228,216

Days it took for positive cases to double, U.S.: 3

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 351,731

Total recovered cases, worldwide: 100,430

Covid-19 medical treatments being developed: 58

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

Related Stories