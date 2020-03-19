Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks make slight gains

This post was updated on March 19 at 7:25 p.m.. ET. Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

After the Dow erased nearly all of the gains made under Trump yesterday, the major market indexes rose slightly higher at the end of Thursday.

The Dow Jones is now slightly above the 20,000 threshold, which it had fallen below yesterday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 inched up more than 11 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index increased more than 160 points.

The Labor Department released a report today that revealed how many filed unemployment claims for the week of March 14. There were 281,000 new claims last week, the highest level for initial claims since Sept. 2, 2017.

The New York Stock Exchange said yesterday that it would temporarily close its trading floors and move to electronic trading. In a statement, it said the decision “represents a precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of employees and the floor community in response to COVID-19.”

It’s been a highly volatile week for the stock market. The Dow Jones plummeted nearly 3,000 points on Monday — its biggest point drop in a single day — but then increased about 1,000 points at the end of Tuesday.

Layoffs are happening across restaurants, bars, hotels, retailers and more. According to one estimate, 18% of U.S. workers have lost jobs or hours since the new coronavirus began to spread across America.

The World Health Organization last week declared COVID-19 a pandemic. There are now more than 207,800 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 8,600 have died from COVID-19, according to the WHO. In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 10,800, while the death toll has risen to at least 172.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news, based on their closing values, and a look back at the past week:

Monday, March 17th: After the opening bell, the S&P 500 dropped 8%, which triggered circuit breakers that halted trading (the third time in a week).

At closing, the Dow tumbled nearly 3,000 points — its biggest point drop in history. Meanwhile the S&P ended up dropping about 325 points (almost 12%), and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined about 970 points.

The Fed had slashed its benchmark interest rate to zero on Sunday in response to the coronavirus, a move it hasn’t made since the 2008 financial crisis, and announced it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds. President Trump also held a press conference on Monday, acknowledging the U.S. “may be” headed toward a recession.

Friday, March 13: The Dow Jones rises nearly 2,000 points since the end of Thursday’s closing, while the S&P 500 rises more than 230 points (or 9.29%) and the Nasdaq composite index rises more than 673 points.

During an afternoon press conference addressing COVID-19, Trump declares the outbreak of the virus a national emergency, which he says will free up to $50 billion in funding.

Thursday, March 12: Stocks decline even further on Thursday, after Trump announced a 30-day travel ban between Europe and the U.S. on Wednesday. The S&P 500 drops 7% after Thursday’s opening bell, which triggers a circuit breaker that halts trading.

By the end of the day, the S&P 500 declines over 260 points (or 9.51%), the Dow Jones plummets by 2,352 points, and the Nasdaq composite index drops about 750 points.

Wednesday, March 11: Tuesday’s rebound is short lived as the major stock indexes end up plummeting. The Dow falls 20% from its record high of 29,551.42 points in February to 23,550 at closing, which pushes it into bear market territory and ends an 11-year bull market.

In an address on Wednesday night, Trump announces a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. and restrictions on trade between the two regions. However, Trump later tweets that trade would not be halted, and his administration clarifies that the ban would not apply to legal permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens. There are also several countries in Europe excluded from the ban, like the U.K., Bulgaria and Romania.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 drops more than 140 points (or 4.89%), and the Nasdaq composite index drops more than 392 points.

The major headlines: WHO officially declares COVID-19 a pandemic; the NBA says it’s suspending the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19; and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also announce they’ve tested positive.

Tuesday, March 10: After a day of historic declines, the major stock indexes close higher. The Dow gains nearly 1,200 points, while the S&P 500 rises more than 135 points, and the Nasdaq composite index rises more than 393 points.

These increases come as the Trump administration considers a fiscal stimulus package that would include the expansion of paid sick leave and a temporary payroll tax (a proposal that has divided Trump and some of his aides).

Monday, March 9: Global stocks plummet on Monday due to fears surrounding the new coronavirus and falling oil prices, which saw the biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

Brent crude falls 31%, while the Dow drops more than 2,000 points at closing — its largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 also plunges more than 7% on Monday morning, triggering a “circuit breaker” that temporarily halts trading.



