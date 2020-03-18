COVID-19: The numbers

We’ll be updating this page every morning

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers, on the pandemic and the broader economy.

New documented cases in the U.S. yesterday: 1,825

Days it took for U.S. cases to double: 1

Total confirmed cases, U.S.: 6519

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 204, 277

Total Americans tested: 58,536

Dow Jones Industrial Average yesterday: rose 5.20%

Average gas price nationwide: $2.18/gal

Keep in mind: the tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

