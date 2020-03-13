Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rebound

This post was updated on March 13 at 5:02 p.m. ET. Check back next week for more market updates.

After a tumultuous week, the major stock indexes rebounded from their Thursday losses.

The Dow Jones rose nearly 2,000 points since at the end of Thursday closing, while the S&P 500 rose more than 230 points (or 9.29%) and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose more than 673 points.

During an afternoon press conference addressing COVID-19, President Donald Trump declared the outbreak of the virus a national emergency, which he said would free up to $50 billion in funding.

The World Health Organization earlier this week declared COVID-19 a pandemic. There are now more than 124,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 4,600 people have died from COVID-19, according to the WHO.

In the U.S., the number of cases has exceeded 1,600, while the death toll has risen to 41. The spread of the virus has led to the cancellation of major events, layoffs, a drop in the country’s trade volume, and a steep decline in demand for flights.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indices have been reacting to the news, based on their closing values, and a look back at the week:

Thursday, March 12th: Stocks decline even further on Thursday, after President Donald Trump had announced a 30-day travel ban between Europe and the U.S. on Wednesday. The S&P 500 drops 7% after Thursday’s opening bell, which triggers a circuit breaker that halts trading.

By the end of the day, the S&P 500 declines over 260 points (or 9.51%), the Dow Jones plummets by 2,352 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index drops about 750 points.

Wednesday, March 11th: Tuesday’s rebound is short-lived as the major stock indices end up plummeting. The Dow falls 20% from its record high of 29,551.42 points in February, to 23,550 at closing, which pushes it into bear market territory and ends an 11-year bull market.

In an address on Wednesday night, Trump announces a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. and restrictions on trade between the two regions. However, Trump later tweets that trade would not be halted, and his administration clarifies that the ban would not apply to legal permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens. There are also several countries in Europe excluded from the ban, like the U.K., Bulgaria and Romania.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 drops more than 140 points (or 4.89%), and the Nasdaq Composite Index drops more than 392 points.

The major headlines: The WHO officially declares COVID-19 a pandemic; the NBA says it’s suspending the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19; and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also announce they’ve tested positive.

Tuesday, March 10th: After a day of historic declines, the major stock indices close higher. The Dow gains nearly 1,200 points, while the S&P 500 rises more than 135 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rises more than 393 points.

These increases come as the Trump administration considers a fiscal stimulus package that would include the expansion of paid sick leave and a temporary payroll tax (a proposal that has divided Trump and some of his aides).

Monday, March 9th: Global stocks plummet on Monday due to fears surrounding the new coronavirus and falling oil prices, which saw the biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

Brent crude falls 31%, while the Dow had drops more than 2,000 points at closing — its largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 also plunges more than 7% on Monday morning, triggering a “circuit breaker” that temporarily halts trading.



