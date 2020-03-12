Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

This was a terrible day for markets. Here's what comes next.

Mar 12, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,382 Episodes
Marketplace 4,056 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,762 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 38 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

Can money solve a coronavirus-induced recession?

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 12, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. bank notes in 2005. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Can money solve a coronavirus-induced recession?

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 12, 2020
U.S. bank notes in 2005. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

This morning, the Federal Reserve announced it would inject $1.5 trillion into the financial system in an effort to stabilize the economy. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a stimulus bill to fight the economic effects of the new coronavirus.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Annie Lowrey, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the role of money in this public health crisis, and why Congress hasn’t intervened more despite economic turmoil.

“It’s important to note that we know a tremendous amount about how to fight a recession,” Lowrey said. “The reason that Congress is really struggling is all politics. It’s got nothing to do with this being hard to fight or us not knowing how to fight it.”

Lowrey expects a compromise bill to include “not terribly efficient tax cuts” along with an expansion of unemployment insurance and food stamp programs.

“This is going to turn into a jobs crisis,” Lowrey said. “That’s where these economic measures can help because we want to treat that downstream economic crisis at the same time that we’re dealing with the terrible public health consequences of the novel coronavirus.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE