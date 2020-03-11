Market reactions to COVID-19: The Dow ends its 11-year bull run

This post was updated on March 11 at 5:50 p.m. ET. Check back here throughout the week for market updates.

After experiencing a Tuesday rebound, the major stock indices plummeted today.

The Dow fell 20% from its record high of 29,551.42 points in February, to about 23,553, pushing it into bear market territory and ending an 11-year bull market.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped more than 140 points (or 4.89%), and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped more than 392 points.

The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. There are now more than 118,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 4,200 people have died from COVID-19, according to the WHO.

In the U.S., the number of cases has reached more than 1,000, while the death toll has risen to 31. The spread of the virus has led to cancelled classes, layoffs, a drop in the country’s trade volume, and a steep decline in demand for flights.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indices have been reacting to the news, based on their closing values, and a look back at the week:

Tuesday, March 10th: After a day of historic declines, the major stock indices close higher. The Dow gains nearly 1,200 points, while the S&P 500 rises more than 135 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rises more than 393 points.

These increases come as the Trump administration considers a fiscal stimulus package that would include the expansion of paid sick leave and a temporary payroll tax (a proposal that has divided Trump and some of his aides).

Monday, March 9th: Global stocks plummet on Monday due to fears surrounding the new coronavirus and falling oil prices, which saw the biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

Brent crude falls 31%, while the Dow had drops more than 2,000 points at closing — its largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 also plunges more than 7% on Monday morning, triggering a “circuit breaker” that temporarily halts trading.



Related Stories