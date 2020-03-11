Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pressing pause on Coachella

Mar 11, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,379 Episodes
Marketplace 4,054 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,761 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

Low unemployment puts strain on census hiring

Matt Bloom Mar 11, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christa Bender, a census recruiting assistant, at a hiring fair at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Matt Bloom/KUNC News

Low unemployment puts strain on census hiring

Matt Bloom Mar 11, 2020
Christa Bender, a census recruiting assistant, at a hiring fair at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Matt Bloom/KUNC News
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Colorado’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 44 years, making it difficult to find workers for the upcoming 2020 census. In response, the Census Bureau raised its entry-level pay in Colorado — and many other states where it’s having the same problem — to $20.50 an hour. In Vermont, it may need to use workers from neighboring New York to carry out the count, meaning increased travel and labor costs. But when workers have so many options in this economy, is the bureau doing enough to fill all the jobs it needs to?

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE