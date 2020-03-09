How the markets are reacting to COVID-19

Check back here throughout the week for more market updates.

Global stocks plummeted on Monday due to fear surrounding the new coronavirus and falling oil prices, which saw the biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

Brent crude fell 31%, while the Dow had dropped more than 2,000 points at closing. The S&P 500 also plunged more than 7% on Monday morning, triggering a “circuit breaker” that temporarily halted trading.

There are now more than 110,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and nearly 4,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

In the U.S., the number of cases has reached more than 500, while the death toll has risen to 22. The spread of the virus has led universities cancel in-person classes, affected the country’s trade volume, and caused a sharp drop in demand for flights.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indices have been reacting to the news, based on their closing values:

Related Stories